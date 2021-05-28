Molotov cocktails, guns and 25,000 rounds of ammo found in VTA shooter's home: sheriff

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's office said investigators uncovered 25,000 rounds of ammunition at the home of Sam Cassidy, the gunman who opened fire at a VTA rail yard in San Jose.

The search of Cassidy's home also led to the discovery of 17 Molotov cocktails and various firearms that law enforcement speculated might have been strategically placed around the home.

"Based on some of the weapon placement it does appear odd. They were not stored in one central location like a safe or a closet. However, they were stored in various locations around the residence, " said Santa Clara County Sheriff Sgt. Joe Piazza.

Piazza said one assumption is that the weapons were placed in various locations around what described as a "cluttered" home so Cassidy could have access to them in the time of an emergency or if police were trying to make contact with him.

Though it's still early in the investigation, officials said it appears the Molotov cocktails, which are incendiary devices, were ready to use.

"They were in glass containers that were filled with liquids. It appeared to be flammable liquids. Further lab testing will be done at a later date to confirm the actual liquid, but there was also some cloth or paper on the top of them which can be set on fire in order to use the device," Piazza said.

Before Cassidy carried out the mass shooting at the rail yard where he worked, he ignited a fire at his home. Sheriff's officials said that fire started in the kitchen where Cassidy placed ammunition inside a pot on a stove and surrounded it with accelerants. Piazza said Cassidy turned the stove on before leaving his home early Wednesday morning.

"It's likely the ammunition in the pot would have heated to a point where the powders inside would have detonated and likely ignited the accelerants in the kitchen causing the residence to catch fire," Piazza said.

