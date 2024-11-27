Mother of Hayward 15-year-old grieves after son shot and killed; police release new images

A grieving mother is searching for justice: Brenda Angulo's 15-year-old son, Erick Portillo, was shot and killed in front of their home in Hayward more than a year ago.

This week, Hayward police released a new image of the suspects wearing distinctive clothing.

Investigators say it was an argument that escalated into violence, but declined to release details of the dispute.

A neighbor, who asked KTVU not to release his name, said he tried to help the teen and that it's difficult to think about what happened.

"Very outgoing. Good kid," said the neighbor. "He was my friend's son, also."

Erick was shot and killed in the courtyard of their apartment complex shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2023.

The man said he saw an argument between Erick and several people near the playground that escalated.

"I see some dudes over there. I could tell they were up to no good," said the neighbor. "I seen they were going to shoot, so I grabbed Erick and ran away. And that's when we got shot,"

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Erick collapsed as he tried to make it back inside the apartment building.



So far, police have not arrested anyone.

"We're actively pursuing leads in this case. We're just hoping to get some community help with identifying those involved," Hayward police officer Cassondra Fovel said.

Hayward police release images of two suspects in connection with the 2023 death of Erick Portillo, 15.

Erick's mother said the family has since moved out of Hayward.

The memories of that night and the loss are very painful.

"I saw Erick trying to come upstairs, and he collapsed in front of me," Angulo said.

She's a nurse.

She said her son died in her arms as she tried to resuscitate him.

"I just want my baby back," she said. "I miss him. I miss loving him. I miss him so much."

Erick was about to start his sophomore year at Kennedy High School in Fremont.

He was a football player on the junior varsity team.

Mom shared a video she cherishes of Erick celebrating his last birthday. Eric would have turned 17 on Dec. 9.

She said it's difficult not being able to hug him or kiss him.

"I want justice for my son," she said.

Angulo said the family will not be celebrating the holidays.

The only gift she wants everyone who was involved in the deadly shooting to be held accountable.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU