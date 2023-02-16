Mom kidnaps 2-year-old daughter, San Jose police say

article

Police are searching for a woman who they claim abducted her 2-year-old daughter from a San Jose home on Wednesday.

Crystal Mendez was last seen with her daughter Tayana at an Oakland BART station, San Jose police said.

This unnamed 2-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by her mother Crystal Mendez, San Jose police said. Photo: San Jose police (KTVU FOX 2)

Mendez has a distinctive neck tattoo that says "Dante," police said.

"Mendez has ties to the Tenderloin District in San Francisco" and is "a heavy drug user," police said.

Police released a photo that allegedly shows Mendez pushing the girl in a stroller outside of an apartment building.

San Jose police claim this photo shows Crystal Mendez after she abducted her 2-year-old daughter in San Jose on February 15, 2023.Photo: San Jose police. (KTVU FOX 2)

Mendez is 5-feet-1, weighs 150 pounds, and has long brown hair and brown eyes, according to a police description. She was wearing a white, hooded jacket, black, skinny jeans with ripped knees and dark-colored sneakers when she was last seen.

Her daughter was wearing a white jacket with pink sleeves and blue pants, police said.