Mom of 13-year-old boy killed in Antioch crash frustrated with police

The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in an Antioch crash along with a 12-year-old boy said she is frustrated with the police for providing her with little help.

A relative identified Amahjè Emenike as one of the victims in Friday's crash that happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of West G and Sixth Streets in Antioch. A 12-year-old boy was also killed in the crash, though his identity has not been released.

The boys were stepbrothers.

Amahjè's mom, Sabra Bell, said the Antioch Police Department has not been helpful and that she was told she won't be able to view her son's body until an autopsy is performed on Wednesday morning.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Amahjè Emenike, 13, was one of the victims killed in a crash in Antioch on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

Relatives of Amahjè said the police department told them they have some leads in the case but have not disclosed that information to them as the investigation is ongoing.

Bell is worried that her son's body will be released to a mortuary before she can view her son's body.

Amahjè and a 12-year-old boy were traveling in a four-door blue sedan that officers believe ran a stop sign, resulting in the crash, a police lieutenant told KTVU at the scene.

A black Cadillac SUV that did not have a stop sign T-boned the blue sedan, according to police. The driver of the Cadillac fled the scene on foot.

"It appears speed and reckless driving were factors in this incident," police said in a press release.

Authorities have not provided information on who was driving the blue sedan that the two boys were in.