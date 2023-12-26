Mom of 13-year-old boy killed in Antioch hit-and-run mourns in frustration

The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in an Antioch crash along with a 12-year-old boy said she is frustrated with the police for providing her with little help.

Sabra Bell's son, 13-year-old Amahjè Emenike, was one of the victims in Friday's crash that happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of West G and Sixth Streets in Antioch.

A 12-year-old boy was also killed in the crash, though his identity, other than his first name, Arsinio, has not been released.

Relatives of Amahjè said the police department told them they have some leads in the case but have not disclosed that information to them as the investigation is ongoing.

Amahjè and a 12-year-old boy were traveling in a four-door blue sedan that officers believe ran a stop sign, resulting in the crash, a police lieutenant told KTVU at the scene.

A black Cadillac SUV that did not have a stop sign T-boned the blue sedan, according to police. The driver of the Cadillac fled the scene on foot.

Authorities have not provided information on who was driving the blue sedan that the two boys were in. However, family members of Amahjè reported his father was driving at the time of the accident.

"It appears speed and reckless driving were factors in this incident," police said in a press release.

Bell said the Antioch Police Department has not been helpful and that she was told she wouldn't be able to view her son's body until an autopsy is performed on Wednesday morning.

"I just want to know if someone knows anything, to come forward," Bell told KTVU on Tuesday. "The boys are so young and had a whole life ahead of them."

Bell said she visited Antioch police twice since finding out her son died in a hit-and-run accident, and only spoke with an officer outside the headquarters for ten minutes on Monday.

On Saturday, the day after the crash, she and other family members went to the police department, but were told it was a holiday weekend and the department was short-staffed.

Bell is worried that her son's body will be released to a mortuary before she can view him.

Bell lives in San Francisco with her 8-year-old and Amahjè, who had been staying with his father in Antioch.

The boys were stepbrothers who had gotten to know each other better over the last year.

Amahjè attended James Denman School in San Francisco.

"Basketball was his passion," she said. "He came home on Thursday, the last day of school before winter break started. He was like, "Mom, I got the most valuable player from my team!' I was proud of him. He always makes me proud."