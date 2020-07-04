Mom of boy injured in hit-and-run urges driver to turn himself in

A young boy who was injured in a hit-and-run, while riding his scooter in Martinez is recovering at Children's Hospital in Oakland.

Seven-year-old Owen Jones likely suffered a concussion, and needed surgery on a leg.

Meantime, the CHP continues to search for the suspected driver.

Jones' mom held a news conference Friday, to urge that the suspected driver turn himself into authorities.

”All he had to do was stop," said Amanda Jones. "It was an accident. His response was tragic."

A security camera from a neighbor showed Owen riding his scooter outside the family home on Vine Ave. Thursday afternoon.

The video shows a box truck coming by, and hitting the boy.

"All of a sudden this van just flew down the street and I turned and saw the boy was screaming on the ground,” said Brandi Pixton, neighbor.

CHP investigators are following up several leads.

The driver may have been wearing a yellow, lime-green reflective vest.

He may face criminal charges, in connection to leaving the scene, and failing to check on a boy who was hurt.