Moms 4 Housing activist wins Oakland city council seat in major upset

Election Day caused a major defeat in Oakland and the newest city councilmember is an activist for affordable housing.



Carroll Fife, considered more progressive, defeated two-term city councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney in last Tuesday's election. The incumbent is seen as more moderate.

Fife helped organize the Moms 4 Housing battle that helped homeless mothers last November take over a house in West Oakland on the idea that "housing is a human right."

The district Fife represents includes West Oakland, Downtown, Uptown, Jack London, Pill Hill, Lake Merritt and the Port of Oakland.