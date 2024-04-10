Montclair Egg Shop founder turns 90

A beloved East Bay restaurant celebrated its founders 90th birthday on Tuesday.

In honor of Ed Baker's birthday, the Montclair Egg Shop gave out free cake.

Baker founded several Egg Shops in the 1960s. Today, the Montclair location is the only one remaining.

"Feeding people is a good feeling," Baker said. "When people are hungry you give them food, a bandage."

Later this year, there will be another celebration to mark 50 years in business for the popular breakfast spot.



