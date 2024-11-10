Monterey County Christian school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

article

Authorities have arrested a Prunedale man after allegations he sexually assaulted a juvenile student arose, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday.

Michael Louis Moon, 22, was arrested Friday after deputies received a report that he allegedly sexually assaulted a student at the Prunedale Christian Academy in the 8000 block of Prunedale North Road the day before.

Moon was booked into the Monterey County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.

It's unclear if the alleged incident or incidents occurred on school grounds or if Moon was currently working in his official capacity as a teacher.

KTVU contacted the Prunedale Christian Academy and is awaiting comment about the allegations against the teacher.

Authorities said they believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim, either currently or in the past, to "bravely come forward" and speak to their officers.

Dets. Christina Scariot and Nicholas Kennedy can be reached at (831) 755-3811 and (831) 755-3773 respectively.

Anonymous reporting is also available.