Monterey County clarifies allowed uses of short-term lodging

The Monterey County Health Officer on Friday issued an order clarifying approved uses of short-term lodging facilities during the county's shelter-in-place order during the novel coronavirus emergency.

Short-term lodging locations can remain open for use in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, "such as lodging for the homeless population, lodging for people seeking stable housing, and lodging for people who cannot return to their own residence either because they cannot isolate or quarantine at their own residence or because there is a person living in their residence with COVID-19 who cannot isolate or quarantine themselves," the county said in a news release.

People temporarily relocating to provide essential services are also allowed to use short-term lodging.

People who were guests at lodging dating before the shelter order may remain through the end of their original booking time.

The order remains in effect until May 3, when the county order may be revised.