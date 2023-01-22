Monterey Park shooting: Gunman on the loose after 10 killed, 10 injured near Lunar New Year celebration

At least 10 people were killed Saturday night in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, with at least another 10 injured according to officials, and the suspected shooter is still on the run.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Garvey Avenue, according to Lieutenant Patricia Thomas of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. According to officials the shooting happened at Star Dance Studio.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple victims and other people in the parking lot. Officers went inside and found more victims. Ten people - five men and five women - were declared dead at the scene and at least 10 wounded have all been taken to local hospitals. Their conditions range from stable to critical, according to officials.

The LASD described the suspect as an Asian man between 30 and 50-years-old who remains outstanding. At this time authorities do not believe the firearm used was an assault rifle. Witnesses were able to wrestle that firearm from the suspect.

A white cargo van was also seen leaving the area during the time of the crime. While authorities are still investigating if the cargo van is connected to the shooting, they described the van as a vehicle of interest.

Officials said the motive for the shooting remains unclear. Investigators, said they are also checking reports that a scene at the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra is related. Sources tell FOX News that the scene in Alhambra is indeed connected to the one in Monterey Park. Sources also tell FOX News that law enforcement believes they know who the shooter is.

Though the attack in Monterey Park happened in a majority Asian community, officials have said it's too early to classify this attack as a hate crime.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door. The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload. Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.

LASD said it has been called to assist Monterey Park police with the investigation. The Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the FBI are also assisting with the investigation.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted out Sunday morning that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, and has directed the Homeland Security Advisor to ensure that the FBI is fully supporting local authorities in their investigation.

Gov. Gavin Newsom called the mass shooting a "heartless act of gun violence."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in part the current situation is "absolutely devastating."

Sheriff Robert Luna and the Monterey Park Police Department are expected to provide updates at a news conference Sunday at 8 a.m.

Local officials tweeted their support for Monterey Park after hearing about the mass shooting.

Diamond Bar Mayor Andrew Chou tweeted: "Our prayers are with our friends and colleagues in the great city of Monterey Park. We stand ready to lend our support during this difficult time as we wait for more confirmed details of an alleged mass shooting incident."

Alhambra Mayor Sasha Renee Perez said: "I am in a state of shock, heartbreak and devastation. A mass shooting has occurred in our neighboring City of Monterey Park. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones. Our community stands ready to do whatever we can to support all those impacted."

Rep. Judy Chu, the first Chinese-American woman to be elected to Congress, who also calls Monterey Park home, tweeted out her sympathies Sunday morning saying, "My heart is broken for the victims, their families, and the people of my hometown Monterey Park who were impacted by the mass shooting that took place during a night of Lunar New Year celebrations. I am closely following the situation."

Saturday's shooting was the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County since a disgruntled ex-husband killed 10 people in Covina in 2008.

Monterey Park has a population of about 61,000, 66% of whom are Asian. Witnesses said several of Saturday's victims were senior citizens who appeared to be Asian.

About 50% of Alhambra's population is Asian.

Saturday was the first day of a two-day festival celebrating the Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. The second day of the festival has been canceled "out of an abundance of caution and in reverence for the victims," according to officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.