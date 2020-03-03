Monterey police arrest man suspected of sexually abusing a patient at a senior center

The Monterey Police on Monday announced the arrest of a 38-year-old nurse assistant at a senior care center, accused of sexually abusing a patient.

Police said on Saturday night, they received a report of a sexual battery at the Cypress Ridge Care Center at 1501 Skyline Drive.

Investigators arrived on scene and arrested the suspect, identified as Kelven Ferolino of Gonzales.

Monterey police arrested nurse assistant Kelven Ferolino on Feb. 29, 2020, on charges he sexually abused a patient at a senior care center. (Monterey Police Dept.)

Ferolino was charged with sexual battery and elder abuse and was being held at the Monterey County Jail on $30,000 bail.

Police said they believe there are potentially more victims and urged anyone with information on this case to contact Det. Sergeant Delgado at (831) 646 - 3814, or people can leave information on the confidential tip line at (831) 646-3840.

