Moraga shooting wounds two victims, police apprehend suspect and locate firearm

The Moraga police department is investigating a shooting that took place near the Starbucks at the Rheem Valley Shopping Center located at 470 Moraga Rd.

Officers were initially contacted about a possible shooting at approximately 7:30 p.m. Arriving officers discovered two victms suffering from gunshot(s) inside a vehicle.

The two victims and witnesses told police the suspect fled the scene and had ran north. Police quickly located the suspect in a parking lot on the 400 block of Moraga Rd.

Police discovered the suspect was suffering from a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered near the suspect.

Police say both victims and the suspect were treated by Moraga-Orinda fire dept. paramedics before being transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Moraga Police at (925) 888-7056 or (925) 888-7055.