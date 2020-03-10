More passengers from Grand Princess ship headed to Travis AFB for quarantine

The second round of passengers from the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise will begin their 14-day quarantine at Travis Air Force Base on Tuesday.

Charted buses carrying the first group of passengers arrived at the base Monday night around 8:15 p.m., base officials said.

Passengers who tested positive for the coronavirus won't be brought to the base, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reassured.

During the first phase of the disembarkation process on Monday, 407 people were offloaded from the ship, 173 of them U.S residents and the other 234 are Canadians.

Travis Air Force Base will house 149 of those passengers for the duration of their 14-day quarantine.

Officials said 232 Canadians were transported for repatriation back to their home country, two others were transported via ambulance.

Any passengers who display or develop symptoms after their arrival to Travis will be transferred to a medical facility off of the base.

The Center for Disease Control is handling quarantine operation and base personnel won't have any contact with the quarantined passengers, authorities said.

