More than 30 residents displaced in San Jose townhouse complex fire

article

More than 30 residents are displaced after a four-alarm fire ripped through a San Jose townhouse apartment complex Friday night, officials say.

San Jose Fire Department posted to Twitter shortly after 11:30 p.m. about the fire that happened at the 2100 block of Luz Avenue. Five of the seven units were engulfed in flames.

Aside from the mass displacement, one dog died, officials said. There were no further injuries.

Fire crews have the situation under control and were able to knock the fire down, they said.

American Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced.

There is no word on how the fire started.

This is a developing news story.

More than 30 residents displaced in San Jose townhome complex fire.