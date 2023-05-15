Power outage restored in Daly City after downed power lines

article

About 5,600 PG&E customers were left without power on Monday for about an hour because of downed power lines, a spokeswoman said.

PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian said that by 11 a.m., just two customers were without service and most of the power had been restored.

The North County Fire Authority said their crews were at an underground electrical vault fire on Camelot Court in Daly City, but Sarkissian said that wasn't related.