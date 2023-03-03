More troubling displays of violence at Santa Rosa schools come to light

Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa remained closed on Friday after a deadly stabbing of one of its students.

Parents and students now want to call attention to other troubling safety concerns in the school district – and some are calling to bring school resource officers back to campus.

Over the last two weeks, community members are hearing messages from their school district that would scare any parent: Reports of fires, guns and stabbings.

On Wednesday, police reported a 15-year-old freshman at Montgomery High stabbed two other students during a fight in an art classroom. One of those students, 16-year-old Jayden Pienta, was killed.

Also on Wednesday, Santa Rosa police arrested another student for bringing an unloaded gun to Maria Carillo High School nearby.

At that same high school more than a week ago, police arrested a student on suspicion on arson for setting a fire near the school building.

Some students took their safety concerns straight to the police chief.

"Why has it taken a loss of life for you guys to start caring about this school?" Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan said at a news conference on Thursday. "I think it's important to understand the Santa Rosa Police Department did not remove the SROs from school campus. That was a decision by the Santa Rosa school board. As a chief, that's something I've advocated for us to return to."

Some are now questioning the school board's decision to end its partnership with the police department and get rid of school resources assigned to middle and high schools.

That partnership ended in 2020 following the death of George Floyd and the reaction around the country to limit police interactions with community members, including students.

Some experts, though, including a former Santa Rosa school resource officer, say it's not clear if an SRO would have prevented the deadly stabbing.

The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

For now, school leaders say they are focusing on immediate physical and emotional needs of students and staff.