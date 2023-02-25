More winter weather is on the way to the Bay Area

Another round of winter storms is headed for the Bay Area.

A brief dry spell on Saturday will be followed by a cold and wet Sunday and Monday.

The rain will start up around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

On Sunday, San Francisco will see about .33 inches of rain, Santa Rosa .38 inches and San Jose .31 inches.

Monday is expected to be the coldest day of the week, with a high temperature of 50 degrees.