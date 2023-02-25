More winter weather is on the way to the Bay Area
OAKLAND Calif., - Another round of winter storms is headed for the Bay Area.
A brief dry spell on Saturday will be followed by a cold and wet Sunday and Monday.
The rain will start up around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.
On Sunday, San Francisco will see about .33 inches of rain, Santa Rosa .38 inches and San Jose .31 inches.
Road closures at Mt. Diablo State Park keep out visitors eager to see snow
Monday is expected to be the coldest day of the week, with a high temperature of 50 degrees.