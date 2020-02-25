Morgan Hill police officers respond to frantic 911 call, deliver baby girl

article

Morgan Hill police officers responded to a 911 call Monday night and ended up delivering a baby girl.

The frantic call came from an expecting father who said over the call, “This baby isn’t waiting!” The Police department shared details of the miracle of birth on social media.

Police responded to Jarvis Drive and Sutter Boulevard to help bring the bundle of joy into the world.

“It’s not often we get to help deliver a baby but what a special event it is,” the department wrote on Facebook. The little girl is “doing well and ready to make her mark on the world.”

KTVU has reached out to Morgan Hill P.D. to see how this event unfolded, how the family is doing and maybe to see what they named the little girl. We’ll update the story if we hear back.

Read their full Facebook post below.

Andre Torrez is a digital producer for KTVU. Email Andre at andre.torrez@foxtv.com

