1 killed, 7 hurt in Morgan Hill party shooting

The Brief One person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at an unsanctioned party in Morgan Hill that drew more than 300 people Saturday night. Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies responded after reports of intoxicated people and bottle-throwing, arriving to find partygoers fleeing as gunfire erupted. Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident. No arrests had been made as of Sunday, and the motive remains under investigation.



One person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at an unsanctioned party in Morgan Hill on Saturday night, authorities said.

Deputies describe chaotic scene

What we know:

Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies responded around 10:16 p.m. to the area of Hale Avenue near Miramonte Avenue after receiving reports of intoxicated people in the street and someone throwing bottles at passing vehicles, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrived to find a chaotic scene, with more than 300 partygoers fleeing after multiple gunshots were fired.

"Multiple people had been shot and required immediate medical attention," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Several victims were taken to local hospitals, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene."

Unsanctioned party promoted on social media

What they're saying:

Officers from the Morgan Hill Police Department, San Jose Police Department, Gilroy Police Department and the California Highway Patrol also responded to assist.

Investigators said the gathering was an unsanctioned party that had been promoted on social media.

Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident but have not released details about a motive.

No arrests made

No arrests had been made as of Sunday.

"This is expected to be a lengthy and complex homicide investigation," the sheriff's office said.