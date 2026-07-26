Morgan Hill shooting: 1 killed, 6 hurt after gunfire erupts at unsanctioned party

The Brief One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting at an unsanctioned party in Morgan Hill that drew more than 300 people Saturday night. Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies responded after reports of intoxicated people and bottle-throwing, arriving to find partygoers fleeing as gunfire erupted. Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident. No arrests had been made as of Sunday, and the motive remains under investigation.



One person was killed, and six others were injured in a shooting at an unsanctioned party in an open field Morgan Hill on Saturday night, authorities said.

Deputies describe chaotic scene

What we know:

Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies responded around 10:16 p.m. to the area of Hale Avenue near Miramonte Avenue after receiving reports of intoxicated people in the street and someone throwing bottles at passing vehicles, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrived to find a chaotic scene, with more than 300 partygoers fleeing after multiple gunshots were fired.

"Multiple people had been shot and required immediate medical attention," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Several victims were taken to local hospitals, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene."

Initially, sheriff's officials said seven people were injured in the shooting. They later clarified that six people were injured.

"This tragic and senseless violence is entirely unacceptable. Our hearts go out to the victim's family, those recovering from their injuries and everyone in our community affected by this traumatic event," the sheriff's office said. "We will work tirelessly until those responsible for this horrific act are identified, apprehended, and held fully accountable."

Unsanctioned party promoted on social media

What they're saying:

Officers from the Morgan Hill Police Department, San Jose Police Department, Gilroy Police Department and the California Highway Patrol also responded to assist.

Investigators said the gathering was an unsanctioned party promoted on social media as a birthday bash.

Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident but have not released a possible motive. They also said it was not connected to the Gilroy Garlic Festival or any other events taking place nearby.

No arrests, victim not yet identified

No arrests had been made as of Sunday.

"This is expected to be a lengthy and complex homicide investigation," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities have not identified the person who was killed.

At a Sunday afternoon news conference, sheriff's officials said some of the injured victims had been released from the hospital. Officials said the victims suffered injuries including gunshot wounds to the abdomen, ankle and shoulder. All of the victims were adults.