Morgan Hill sisters, ages 7 and 4, die in Gilroy crash

A family in Morgan Hill is grieving after the death of two of their young loved ones due to a crash near Gilroy.

The two girls who died after the crash on Friday have been identified as 7-year-old Elisa Ornelas and 4-year-old Valentina Ornelas.

The driver of a Tesla attempting to pass a big rig on Highway-152 crashed into a Honda before colliding head on with a Dodge, crashing into the Ornelas family, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash caused the Dodge to collide with the big rig as well.

Elisa was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while Valentina was taken to the hospital and later died.

A 1-year-old in the same car was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

A GoFundMe was established to raise funds for the girls' parents, Cesar and Maribel Ornelas.

The girl's aunt, Gabriela Llamas, wrote, "As you know, there was a very painful tragedy in our family, we have two little angels in heaven."

All funds will go towards the services and the needs of the family, Llamas said.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Vasquez with CHP Hollister at 408-427-0700.