Mornings On 2 Weekend Anchors Share Their Thoughts on Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time starts this Sunday, March 14th at 2:00 a.m. Are you dreading losing an hour of sleep, or celebrating the extra hour of daylight?

Mornings On 2 Weekend Anchors, Frank Mallicoat, Claudine Wong, and Rosemary Orozco share their feelings about DST below! Plus, participate in our Daylight Saving Time Poll below and see if other KTVU fans agree with you!

Claudine Wong

As someone who works early in the morning there is nothing more brutal than losing an hour of sleep, but also few things better than being given one in the fall which is why daylight saving time and I have always had a love/hate relationship.

Frank Mallicoat

I am Huge fan of daylight saving time! There is nothing better than a glass of wine in your backyard BBQ’ing at 7pm with the sun slowly fading away. It’s good family time and no lights needed just Mother Nature! As for us early birdies on the morning show it makes for a tough turn around especially on day #1 that Sunday BUT it’s so worth it!!

Rosemary Orozco

Not a fan of Daylight Saving Time. While I realize there was a point in time when it was useful, I believe there is no longer a good reason to arbitrarily set our clocks forward until the calendar decides it's time to change them back later in the year... It throws off my mojo for several days! Californians voted to do away with Day Light Saving in 2018. We’re just waiting on our lawmakers to make it happen.