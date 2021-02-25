Moscone Center opens - again - for high-volume vaccinations

San Francisco's Moscone Center is set to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines again on Thursday after putting the program on pause because of lack of supply.

This is a big deal in the city’s efforts to vaccinate because the Moscone Center is a high-volume site, capable of administering 7,000 to 10,000 doses a day.

The center originally opened as a vaccine clinic on Feb. 5.

It was forced to temporarily shut down twice because of vaccine shortages.

Some Bay Area providers also saw shipping delays linked to the storms in the midwest.

Officials at the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management told KTVU last week they could see the vaccination program continuing to start and stop through the end of April.

"We have been experiencing intermittent and not consistent allocation of vaccine," said Mary Ellen Carroll of the emergency management department. "It also is unpredictable, so we don't necessarily know what we will get, week to week."

More than 142,000 San Franciscans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That's 19% of the city's population.

More than 51,000 have received the second dose as well.

Vaccines are available by appointment only.

Right now this is for people 65 and older, healthcare workers, emergency service workers and those who work in education and food and agriculture.

Anyone who had an appointment that was canceled should be given priority on the new schedule.

