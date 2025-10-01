Here's the most popular Halloween candy in California

The Brief Instacart’s data found that Utah leads the nation in candy consumption, buying sweets 50% more than the national average during October 2024. Chocolate reigns supreme, with Reese’s, M&M’s, Kit Kat, and Snickers topping the list of America’s favorite Halloween candies. Regional favorites vary widely, from candy corn being popular in the Midwest to Sour Patch Kids being a hit in the Northeast.



Halloween is, unsurprisingly, a big day for candy purchases, and new data reveals which states have the biggest sweet tooth, along with the most popular candy by state .

Instacart calculated the share of candy orders sold on the Instacart platform in each state and found the candy that had the greatest difference between the state and the national share of weight.

States with the sweetest tooth

By the numbers:

Utah claimed the crown, buying candy 50% more often than the national average in October 2024.

The Mountain West and Midwest dominated the leaderboard, with Wyoming, Oregon, Idaho, and Nebraska rounding out the top five.

Meanwhile, states like Hawaii, Florida, and California purchased candy at rates well below the national average – proof that America’s sweet tooth isn’t evenly shared.

America’s Favorite Halloween Candy

Dig deeper:

Once again, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups took the No. 1 spot, measured by total weight sold in October 2024.

Peanut M&M’s and classic M&M’s weren’t far behind, followed by Kit Kat and Snickers.

The top ten finishers showed a heavy lean toward chocolate favorites, though Sour Patch Kids and HARIBO Goldbears also took top spots.

Favorite candy by state

While Reese’s, M&M’s, and Kit Kat may dominate the national stage, every state has its own quirky candy crush.

For example, candy corn found its biggest fans in the Midwest and South, with Alabama, Kansas, Mississippi, and Nebraska all stocking up far more often than the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, Sour Patch Kids dominated in pockets in the Northeast and beyond, winning over states like Colorado, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Texas.

Life Savers also made a splash across the East and Southeast, showing up more often in Connecticut, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Now and Later was the runaway favorite in Louisiana, where residents bought the chewy classic at rates far higher than anywhere else.