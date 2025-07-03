Mother charged with drowning baby in Union City

Alameda County prosecutors have charged a mother with murdering her baby 16 years ago and putting the body in a Dumpster.

According to the East Bay Times, the DA charged Angela Onduto, 46, on Wednesday with allegedly drowning her newborn on May 18, 2009, inside their Union City home.

Cold case investigators eventually tracked down Onduto in Denver, where the East Bay Times reported she allegedly confessed to the death with "no remorse."

Union City police named the baby Matea Esparanza.

The East Bay Times said Matea’s remains lie at the Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward.