Mother and son shot dead in Pleasanton mourned

The shooting deaths of a mother and son at their Pleasanton home have shocked a community not accustomed to such violence.

"It's very sad, our hearts go out to the family of course that this happened to," Elena Alvarez said Monday as she pushed a child in a stroller in the neighborhood where Lori Simonds, 67, and her son, Evan Simonds, 28, were killed.

"This is such a tranquil area that it's shocking. No one — we're all still in shock," Alvarez said.

Tom Hawkinson, also a Pleasanton resident, said, "We’ve been here when there was 16,000 people. Now there’s 85,000 people, so it’s changed for us dramatically. To hear that, I can’t remember anything like this happening in Pleasanton for a long, long time."

Mother and son found shot in home

What we know:

The double homicide happened at the family's home on Joanne Circle near the Ken Mercer Sports Park at about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Pleasanton police went inside and found both mother and son dead from numerous gunshot wounds.

On Thursday, Pleasanton police, with the help of San Jose police, arrested Allen Swadley, who had dated the younger victim's 26-year-old sister.

Swadley, who has worked as an athletic trainer, has no criminal history. He turned 32 on Friday while in jail, where he is being held without bail. Alameda County prosecutors will review the case prior to filing formal charges, which could include the special circumstance of multiple murder. If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole.

"He's ruined his entire life, and he took two lives of innocent people," said Donna Hawkinson of Pleasanton.

His former girlfriend has now lost her entire family. Her father died decades ago in a boating accident.

"So she's completely by herself," Donna Hawkinson said.

On Monday, KTVU saw the woman moving things out of the family home with a group. They declined to comment.

Adding to the pain, someone broke into the family's home and stole two cars on Thursday night, after police had finished processing the home for evidence.

Slain son was independent wrestler

The backstory:

Her brother Evan was an independent wrestler known as Lars Luger.

"It's frickin horrible. I've never experienced anything this traumatic," said Dustin Mehl, who along with his twin brother Derek knew Evan through Stoner U, the pro wrestling school they run in Oakland.

"I hope the person that did this, you know, gets what they deserve," Derek said.

Dustin said, "Dude had so much potential. He could have been — he was going to be great. Every time he showed up, he always had a smile on his face. He was so positive."

Derek agreed saying, "Good attitude. He loved wrestling and anything that had to do with wrestling."



