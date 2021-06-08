Mother with stage 4 cancer gets final wish of seeing daughter's wedding in hospital ceremony

A Los Angeles-area hospital was able to help fulfill the wish of a terminally ill mother who wanted to see her youngest daughter get married.

Margarita Villacreces, 61, is terminally ill with stage 4 colon cancer. The Chatsworth mother had a final wish of wanting to see her youngest daughter, Cindy, get married.

Cindy and her fiancé, Andre, had planned to get married this month in Mexico.

However, Margarita was admitted to West Hills Hospital last week with complications from her cancer, and hospital officials said her prognosis is not good.

Cindy’s sister suggested moving the wedding date up so that Margarita could attend and asked the team at West Hills Hospital if the ceremony could take place in room 607. The response from the hospital staff was "absolutely!"

With less than six hours to plan, the hospital team organized the special event —complete with decorations, a wedding cake, sparkling cider and beautiful flowers from Conroy’s florist.

Cindy walked down a hospital make-shift aisle in her stunning wedding, with a beautiful bouquet in hand. Several family members attended the event, including the patient’s parents, her three daughters and her new son-in-law.

Margarita smiled and clapped as her daughter and her new son-in-law shared their first kiss as husband and wife.

