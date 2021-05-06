Mother's Day Cocktails

This Mother’s Day, say "cheers" to the most important woman in your life! Expert SF Bartender and Mixologist, Miguel Salehi, shares a few cocktail recipes crafted with the "best of the bar cart" to perfectly complement mom’s celebration in any location, ranging from classic sparkling to large format cocktails for the whole family.

The Dewar’s Garden Highball

1 ¾ parts Dewar’s 15

½ part St Germaine Elderflower Liquor

4 parts Fever Tree soda

Lemon twist

Mint sprig

METHOD

Add all ingredients to chilled glass. Add cubed ice and soda. Stir once and spray lemon oils over the top of the glass. Twist and place into drink. Give mint sprig a clap, and place next to lemon twist.

Panchita’s Spark

1 part Santa Teresa 1796

½ part fresh lime juice

½ part simple syrup

3 Blackberries (or any berries available)

Top with Prosecco

METHOD

Muddle blackberries in a shaker. Add the Santa Teresa 1796, lime juice and simple syrup to shaker. Shake vigorously and fine strain and pour in a coupe glass. Top with Prosecco.

Bombay Sapphire’s Ladies Punch

3 parts Bombay Sapphire

1 part St Germaine Elderflower Liquor

2 parts dry or pink vermouth

8 parts ginger ale

METHOD

Add all ingredients into a punch bowl. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Top with lime ginger and mint.