Mother's Day gift ideas from olive oil to flowers
OAKLAND, Calif. - Olivia Colt of Salt and Honey catering lets Gasia Mikaelian know about a wide array of small business offerings from olive oil to flower bouquets.
Here's a list of those gift deals:
-Discounts on hemp and CBD products
-Mother's Day promotion is 25% off with code MOTHERSDAY25
-Artisan wrapped bouquets, $50-$70
-Artisan vase arrangements, $70-$100
No contact delivery available for all Bay area cities, price varies on location.
Curbside pick-up in Oakland is available.
Mother's Day Promotion: First visit 1 hour Therapeutic Massage with Complimentary Add on-service (Skin brushing, Aromatherapy or Cupping), $170 value for $120 when you buy a Gift Certificate for that amount, and mention KTVU in the message field.
Mother's Day Promotion:
-In the Nudes Kits - $50 Retail / Value $115 / 40% Savings
-Age Defying Power Duo - $76 Retail / Value $128 / 40% Savings
FREE SHIPPING - Straight to your doorstep with any $50+ purchase
Plus receive 3 free samples!
- Essential Pantry Gift Box - $75
- PRMRY Extra Virgin Olive Oil Set - $66
- Chocolate Lover's Delight - $39
- Self-care Bath & Body Set - $79
Free shipping for sets. Order by May 2