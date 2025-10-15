The Brief Trial is set to begin for two men charged in the 2020 killing of rapper Ueta Muasika, known as "Juice Boi," and the wounding of his 2-year-old son. Prosecutors say the attack was revenge for the arson murder of one suspect’s grandmother. The suspects were arrested in 2022 in North Carolina and Hawaii after a two-year investigation.



Prosecutors say two men charged in the 2020 killing of a San Mateo rapper and the wounding of his 2-year-old son carried out the attack in retaliation for the death of one suspect’s grandmother.

Two men charged

What we know:

John Talia Paasi and Isileli Mahe, both 33, are charged in the slaying of Ueta Muasika, who performed under the rap name "Juice Boi."

Driveway ambush

The backstory:

On Oct. 30, 2020, around 9:30 a.m., Muasika and his toddler son were ambushed in the driveway of their home on Eleanor Drive in San Mateo, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

As Muasika was loading his son into the car, a vehicle with Paasi and Mahe inside allegedly pulled up and stopped in front of the driveway. One of the men got out of the passenger seat and opened fire, hitting Muasika 14 times, prosecutors said.

Muasika’s 2-year-old son was shot once in the face but survived.

Arrests in 2022

Investigators later linked Paasi and Mahe to the killing. Paasi was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Mahe was taken into custody in Honolulu. Both were captured in 2022.

Retaliation motive

Dig deeper:

Authorities believe the shooting was retaliation for the death of Paasi’s grandmother, 85-year-old Susana Tonga, who was killed in an arson fire set by Muasika’s cousin, Fifita Tau.

Tau was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison in that case, which prosecutors said was gang-related.

The jury trial for Paasi and Mahe begins next week.

