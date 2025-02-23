Motorcyclist dies after colliding with train in San Leandro

One person is dead, and another one injured after a motorcycle collided with a train in San Leandro on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Alameda County Fire Department, the collision occurred a few minutes before 2 p.m. at the Springlake Drive and Hesperian Boulevard intersection.

It's unclear exactly how the collision occurred. It wasn't immediately known if the person injured was on the passenger train or also on the motorcycle.

Police are blocking off the area as they investigate.

One neighbor spoke to KTVU and said she's seen motorists pull stunts on the train tracks.

"Stop and think," Leah Lass said. "They don't look both ways. It's sad."

Lass lives in San Leandro and said she witnessed the collision.

It's unclear how severe the other person's injuries are. Authorities did not say when they expect the area to reopen.