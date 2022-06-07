Motorcyclist dies in San Francisco after being ejected, landing on top of car

A motorcyclist died early Tuesday morning after they were ejected from their bike, landed on top of another car and fell off an overpass down to the highway below in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The drop to the highway is at least 30 feet down. The motorcyclist was described as a white man in his 30s.

CHP Officer Mark Andrews said the accident was first reported about 3:30 a.m. on southbound US Highway 101 by the Interstate 80 connector coming off of the Bay Bridge.

Specifically, the motorcyclist was ejected from the 101-southbound-to-eastbound-I-80 connector and fell onto the I-80 westbound-to-southbound-101 transition below the 101-to-80 connector, otherwise known as "small car curve."

The CHP said that the car struck by the motorcycle rider stopped and was then hit by another car coming from behind. Both of those drivers suffered minor injuries.

In addition to the motorcyclist's death, a CHP sergeant told KTVU that there was also a solo spinout on the 101 southbound to 80 eastbound connector where a driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Closures on southbound 101 lasted for hours.



