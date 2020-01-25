Motorcyclist dies in solo crash on La Honda Road in San Mateo County

A motorcyclist died in a solo crash Saturday afternoon on La Honda Road near Portola Valley in San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported about 1:45 p.m. on westbound La Honda Road, also known as State Highway 84, just west of Skyline Boulevard, the CHP said.

Rhe victim, a Santa Clara man, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His name was not released.

Information about what led to the wreck was not immediately available.