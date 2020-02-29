Motorcyclist fleeing police killed after crashing into parked car

article

Police are investigating a deadly motorcyce crash involving a man who fled from officers Friday night, crashing the stolen motorcycle into a parked car in Union City.

Officers spotted a man riding a motorcycle without a helmet and when he noticed them he took off through Charles F. Kennedy Park at a high rate of speed, according to a release from Union City police.

Officers tried to turn their vehicle around and lost sight of the motorcyclist.

When they later checked the area, officers discovered that the motorcyclist had crashed into a parked vehicle near 13th and I streets.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide a time of the incident. Police also didn't say from what city the motorcycle had been reported stolen from.