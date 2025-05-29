Motorcyclist killed in San Jose traffic crash

article

The Brief The crash occurred in the area of Senter Road and Sylvandale Avenue. The collision marks San Jose’s 10th fatal traffic collision and traffic death of 2025.



A motorcyclist was fatally injured in a traffic collision in San Jose on Thursday morning.

The San Jose Police Department was called just after 6:45 a.m. to the area of Senter Road and Sylvandale Avenue on reports of the crash and found a silver Harley Davidson motorcycle and its rider down at the scene.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin, and the SJPD identified him only as an adult man.

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that a Chevrolet Camaro was driving east on Buckeye Drive through Senter Road into the designated right turn lane to Sylvandale Avenue when the Camaro was struck on its broadside by the motorcycle, which was traveling north on Senter Road.

The driver of the Camaro remained at the scene and cooperated with an investigation into the crash.

The crash marks San Jose’s 10th fatal traffic collision and 10th traffic death of 2025, according to the SJPD.

The Source: San Jose Police Department