Motorcyclist on Suzuki dies in Alameda

article

A motorcyclist riding a Suzuki died Sunday in Alameda.

The city sent an alert out about 1 p.m. to avoid the area of 9th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

KTVU captured video of the aftermath, which included a four-door gray car with deployed air bags in the middle of the intersection, and the crumpled Suzuki on the other side of the street.

Police did not immediately respond to KTVU's questions. But several officers were at the site, securing the scene with crime scene tape.

No other details were available.