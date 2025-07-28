article





The Brief The Santa Cruz County coroner identified the victims as Ernest Latta Jr., 61, and Lisa A. Latta, 59, both from Hayward. The crash happened just after 4:47 p.m. on Saturday along State Route 9 , just south of State Route 35. The cause of the crash is under investigation, and the CHP said it is currently not known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.



Coroners have identified two people killed after the motorcycle they were riding crashed head-on with a Tesla on a highway in the Santa Cruz mountains over the weekend.

Victims were from Hayward

The Santa Cruz County coroner identified the victims as Ernest Latta Jr., 61, and Lisa A. Latta, 59, both from Hayward.

California Highway Patrol officers responded just after 4:47 p.m. Saturday to State Route 9, just south of State Route 35, following reports of the crash, according to a department statement.

At the scene, officers learned that an 18-year-old woman driving a white Tesla Model 3 was traveling northbound on State Route 9 "at an undetermined speed" when she collided with a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling southbound on State Route 9, according to the CHP.

The Harley was also traveling at an undetermined speed, authorities said.

The CHP is still working to determine what caused the Tesla and Harley-Davidson to collide head-on.

Harley riders were wearing helmets; Tesla driver had on seatbelt

Dig deeper:

The CHP said the motorcycle riders were ejected from the bike onto the roadway. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The Tesla driver was not injured.

The Harley-Davidson riders were wearing helmets, according to the CHP. The driver of the Tesla was wearing a seatbelt.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.