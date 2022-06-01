Mountain lion hunkering down in English classroom at Pescadero High School

article

A mountain lion entered a high school on Wednesday morning and despite the scare, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said all students and staff were safe.

The sheriff said the big cat entered Pescadero High School and that Fish and Wildlife crews had been called to remove it.

The sheriff tweeted that everyone was safe about 9:30 a.m.

The sheriff also provided photos showing the mountain lion was hunkered down in an English classroom by itself.

A mountain lion hunkered down in the English classroom at Pescadero High School. Photo: San Mateo County Sheriff June 1, 2022.

According to the Half Moon Bay Review, the mountain lion had ran into the building and ended up hitting a glass door. A teacher ended up closing the classroom door of teacher Jose Perez, and trapped the animal inside.

Pescadero is 15miles south of Half Moon Bay and located just off State Route 1.

Mountain lions are a semi-regular sight in this part of the San Francisco Bay Area, with the animals often running into people's backyards.

However, running into a classroom could be a first.

Pescadero High School is surrounded by open green fields and is located in a rural part of the county.

The last day of school is Thursday.

People were seen congregating outside Pescadero High School while a mountain lion hunkered down in an English classroom. June 1, 2022.