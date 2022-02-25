Mountain lion seen prowling Hayward neighborhood

A mountain lion was recorded walking on the sidewalk in a Hayward neighborhood early Friday morning.

In the surveillance footage sent to KTVU, the big cat was strolling in a residential area near the San Lorenzo Creek around 1 a.m. Friday.

Terence Chin, who sent the recording, said it was his "first time seeing a mountain lion prowling through this neighborhood after living here for 24 years,

"Seen all kinds of wildlife from deer, turkey, skunks, coyotes, raccoons and opossums...first time for a cougar," wrote Chin in an email to KTVU.

Other Bay Area neighborhoods have also captured mountain lions on surveillance cameras in recent months. A deadly fight between two mountain lions was caught on a doorbell camera in Belmont in January.