Mountain lion seen prowling Hayward neighborhood
HAYWARD, Calif. - A mountain lion was recorded walking on the sidewalk in a Hayward neighborhood early Friday morning.
In the surveillance footage sent to KTVU, the big cat was strolling in a residential area near the San Lorenzo Creek around 1 a.m. Friday.
Terence Chin, who sent the recording, said it was his "first time seeing a mountain lion prowling through this neighborhood after living here for 24 years,
"Seen all kinds of wildlife from deer, turkey, skunks, coyotes, raccoons and opossums...first time for a cougar," wrote Chin in an email to KTVU.
SEE ALSO: Woodside's claim as mountain lion sanctuary called illegal by state AG
Advertisement
Other Bay Area neighborhoods have also captured mountain lions on surveillance cameras in recent months. A deadly fight between two mountain lions was caught on a doorbell camera in Belmont in January.