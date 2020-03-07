Mountain Lion spotted at Edgewood county park in San Carlos

article

A mountain lion was spotted Friday afternoon near a hiking trail in Edgewood County Park, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

The animal was not aggressive, but hikers should be vigilant this weekend in the area of the park, located at 2195 Edgewood Road, authorities said.

The mountain lion was seen near the near the Sylvan hiking trail late Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

Safety tips about mountain lions are available online.