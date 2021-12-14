Mountain lion spotted on camera outside San Mateo home

Surveillance cameras outside a home in San Mateo captured a mountain lion in the neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Authorities said around 7:53 a.m. a resident in the area of Oak Valley Road reported that the feline was spotted on a doorbell camera recording.

Video shows the mountain lion walking up a driveway and then out of the camera's view. Police said shortly after the animal left the area.

"Officers located track marks that indicate that the big cat departed into the wooded and hilly creek area nearby," the San Mateo Police Department said in a statement.

It's rare for a mountain lion to approach people, but be aware of your surroundings.