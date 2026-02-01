Mountain lion spotted in Sebastopol

article

Several Sebastopol residents reported seeing a mountain lion in their backyards early on Sunday morning.

The Sebastopol Police Department said in a statement that residents in the areas of Jewel Avenue, Walnut Avenue and Shaun Court reported seeing the mountain lion on their properties.

Authorities said the mountain lion was last seen on First Street and appeared to be heading westbound.

"If you live in that vicinity it would be wise to bring any pets inside," the SPD said.

Police officers and North Bay Animal Services were searching for the animal, police said.

