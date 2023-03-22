Mountain lion tranquilized in Los Gatos

A mountain lion was tranquilized by wildlife officials in a Los Gatos backyard on Wednesday.

State Fish and Wildlife workers could be seen examining the animal as it lay on ground of the residential property near Vasonia Park.

The big cat had been spotted perched on a fence near Blossom Hill and Roberts roads in the Peninsula town on Tuesday night during the storm.

The animal had not been aggressive, so it was not pursued during the rain and powerful winds.

If the mountain lion is healthy, it will be returned to the wild. If not, it will be taken to the Oakland Zoo.