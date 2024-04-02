Mr. Peanut looking for 'Peanutters' to drive across America in NUTmobile

article

Have you dreamed about driving with Mr. Peanut in his famous NUTmobile? If yes, the company behind PLANTERS® is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and winners will get paid to do it!

The company is looking for three "Peanutters," or team members, to drive Mr. Peanut across America while inside the 26-foot-long NUTmobile.

"We are thrilled to be taking applications for our third official class of Peanutters," Patrick Horbas, director of marketing for the PLANTERS® brand, said in a news release. "From being the grand marshals of parades to making appearances at community events and grand openings, our Peanutters are fun-loving ambassadors of the iconic PLANTERS® brand, bringing smiles and joy to millions of people they meet every year."

The "Peanutter" position is a one-year, full-time paid job lasting from June 2024 to June 2025.

RELATED: Solar eclipse 2024 food deals and freebies that can’t be overshadowed

Job responsibilities include:

Public appearances and media interviews

Attending various local community events

Engaging with consumers

Volunteering in local communities

Entertaining fans across the country at local community events.

Applicants must me the following criteria to be considered:

College graduate with a bachelor’s degree, preferably in communications, marketing, advertising, public relations or a related field.

Desire to travel, an appetite for adventure and proficiency in nut-related puns is a must.

A resume, cover letter and short video describing why you would make the perfect Peanutter submitted by April 14, 2024.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.