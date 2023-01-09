Mudslides, flooded river closes Santa Cruz County highways
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Santa Cruz County – and the roads to get in and out of the coastal area – were among the hardest hit Monday during the next round of torrential winter rains.
Here's what's closed and blocked as of Monday afternoon.
- State Highway 17 is closed south of Glenwood Drive because of a mudslide.
- One lane of northbound state Highway 1 closed as crews clear a log jam in the San Lorenzo River.
- The No. 2 lane will be closed on Highway 1 south of River Street to remove the log jam at the bridge over the river.
- State Highway 9 at Holiday Lane is closed because of a mudslide.