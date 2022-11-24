At least four hospitalized in Bay Bridge, Carquinez Bridge Thanksgiving crashes

article

Two separate crashes on heavily trafficked Bay Area bridges sent at least half a dozen people to the hospital and dashed Thanksgiving Day plans for countless more travelers. According to California Highway patrol, seven cars were involved in a crash on the Bay Bridge, at least two were taken to the hospital.

The San Francisco Fire Department said six people were trapped in cars and had to be rescued.

At least one car burst into flames following the crash in the Yerba Buena Tunnel.

Two hours earlier Up to eight cars were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the Carquinez Bridge.

Multi-car crash on Carquinez Bridge. Nov. 24, 2022

Despite the outward damage to the cars, the fire department said just two patients transported to local hospitals.

It wasn't immediately clear what started both chain reactions.