Expand / Collapse search

Multiple arrests at San Francisco City Hall protest

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Death of George Floyd
KTVU FOX 2

Curfew imposed in San Francisco

There will be a curfew in effect in San Francisco on Sunday night following rampant looting and vandalism on Saturday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - Several people were arrested at a protest outside of San Francisco's City Hall on Sunday, authorities confirmed. 

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed the arrests on Twitter around 9 p.m. but did not say how many people were taken into custody. 

The crowd of protesters have since left the area.

Before the arrests, the department had declared the protest an "unlawful assembly," as it violated the city's 8 p.m. curfew established Saturday night. 

"All persons at City Hall should leave the area immediately. Residents should stay inside and businesses should close," the police department warned on Twitter. 