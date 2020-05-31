Multiple arrests at San Francisco City Hall protest

Several people were arrested at a protest outside of San Francisco's City Hall on Sunday, authorities confirmed.

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed the arrests on Twitter around 9 p.m. but did not say how many people were taken into custody.

The crowd of protesters have since left the area.

Before the arrests, the department had declared the protest an "unlawful assembly," as it violated the city's 8 p.m. curfew established Saturday night.

"All persons at City Hall should leave the area immediately. Residents should stay inside and businesses should close," the police department warned on Twitter.