Multiple fire agencies respond to North Bay structure fire

Firefighters in and around Calistoga responded to a residential structure fire there on Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The fire completely engulfed a 1200-square-foot structure under construction in the 200 block of Franz Valley School Road, according to Cal Fire.

As of 5 p.m., crews were attacking the fire and estimated a 3-hour commitment.

Responding agencies included Cal Fire, Napa County Fire, Calistoga Fire, St. Helena Fire and the Sonoma County Fire District.