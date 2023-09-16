Muni to reroute buses for lowrider car show Saturday evening

Several San Francisco bus routes will be rerouted Saturday afternoon to make room for San Francisco Lowrider Council's car show and cruise along Mission Street.

Between 5-9 p.m., some stops on the 14 Mission, 14R Mission Rapid, 27 Bryant, 48 Quintara/24th Street, 49 Van Ness/Mission, and 67 Bernal Heights will be rerouted to avoid the area of the festivities.

The lowriders will gather on Mission Street, between Cesar Chavez and 22nd streets.

Details about specific bus routes and live updates can be found here.